French Open: Ashleigh Barty retires through injury, Magda Linette advances

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 04:52 pm

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the French Open after retiring with hip injury in her second-round tie against Poland's Magda Linette. The latter has advanced to the third round as Barty withdrew midway through the match. Barty, who took a medical time-out after the completion of first set, was trailing 1-6, 2-2. Here's more.

Linette proceeds to the third round

Barty had been batting a hip injury

After winning the opening round, Barty had revealed that she injured her left hip days before the tournament began. The Aussie received off-court treatment midway in her second match, however, she ended up giving a walkover to Linette.

Barty succumbed to injury in the second set

Barty saved three break points in her first service-game. Although she managed to level (1-1), Linette won five straight games to wrap up the first set in mere 36 minutes. The former received a medical time-out after the set as her injury got the better of her. Barty made a promising start to the second set, but retired eventually at 2-2.

Barty struggled in her opening match as well

Barty showed signs of injury right from her first game at Roland Garros this year. Although the top-seeded star proceeded to the second round by winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, she admitted that "she wasn't 100 per cent healthy". "Over the weekend, we had a bit of a flare-up through my left hip, which needed a bit of help today," she said after the match.

Linette will face Ons Jabeur in the third round

World number 45, Magda Linette, is through to the third round of French Open for the first time since 2017. Overall, this is the fifth time in her career that she has advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam. She will next face Ons Jabeur, who recently defeated wildcard Astra Sharma 6-2, 6-4. Elsewhere, Elina Svitolina overcame Ann Li 6-0, 6-4.