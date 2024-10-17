Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Radhika Apte recently showcased her baby bump at the London Film Festival, exciting fans who flooded her social media with congratulations.

What's the story Acclaimed actor Radhika Apte (39) is expecting her first child, she revealed during her recent appearance at the BFI London Film Festival. On Wednesday, she attended the screening of her film Sister Midnight and surprised fans by showcasing her baby bump. Although she didn't explicitly mention her pregnancy on social media, the photos she shared from the event led to an outpouring of congratulatory messages and good wishes from fans.

Apte's red carpet look and fan reactions

For the event, Apte opted for a black off-shoulder midi dress and tied her hair in a bun. Her social media post was bombarded with comments from elated fans. One wrote, "Omg!!! She's pregnant, how exciting," while another commented, "Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet." Another user congratulated her on "good news both professionally and personally."

Apte's personal life and recent projects

Apte has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, reportedly met in 2011 when Apte was in London. Recently, Apte made a cameo appearance in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and is also part of the revenge thriller series Akka by YRF Entertainment. It's directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.