'Moonlighting' engineer Soham Parekh gets new job at AI start-up

Soham Parekh , a software engineer embroiled in a moonlighting controversy, has landed a new job. The techie was recently accused of secretly working for multiple start-ups at the same time. He has now been hired by San Francisco -based Darwin Studios as a founding engineer to develop Wayve, an AI-backed video remixing platform.

Support from leadership 'Soham is an incredibly talented engineer,' says CEO Sanjit Juneja, the CEO and founder of Darwin Studios, has defended his decision to hire Parekh. He called him a "10x engineer" and said, "Soham is an incredibly talented engineer, and we believe in his abilities to help bring our products to market." Juneja also hinted that there is "something even greater to prove than just his love for software."

New beginnings Parekh says he won't be moonlighting anymore Parekh has admitted to his past mistakes and said he won't be moonlighting anymore. To note, Conor Brennan-Burke, founder of AI company HyperSpell, has also offered him an engineering role at his firm. Burke said he believes in second chances and that Parekh is "going to work insanely hard to prove everyone wrong."