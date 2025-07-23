How to clear app cache on Android

We all know how clearing app cache on Android device can boost performance and free up storage. Apps tend to collect junk files over time, some of which can affect the speed of your device. However, by clearing them regularly, you can keep your phone running smoother and with more free memory. The best part? It's easy and doesn't require third-party software/tools.

Navigate settings Accessing the settings menu To start clearing app cache, first head over to the settings menu of your Android device. This is usually represented by a gear icon on your app drawer or notification shade. Once there, scroll to find the "Apps" or "Applications" section where you will be handling individual apps. This step is important as it lets you see all installed apps and their data usage.

Choose apps Selecting specific apps After entering the "Apps" section, you'll be greeted with a list of all installed applications. Tap on the name of an app whose cache you want to clear. This will open a detailed view of the app's information, including storage usage details such as cache size and total data consumption.

Clear cache Clearing cache data Within the chosen app's info page, find "Storage" option, which gives more details about data usage. Here, you'll see a button saying "Clear Cache". Tap on this button to delete cached files related to that particular application. This action, it is important to note, doesn't remove your personal data, such as login credentials or saved preferences.