Amazon's anti-counterfeit team helped company secure over $180M in penalties

Amazon 's Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) has helped the company secure over $180 million in court-ordered penalties and 65 criminal convictions worldwide. The CCU, established five years ago, comprises former prosecutors, investigators, and intelligence experts. It has worked with law enforcement agencies and brands across 12 countries, including India, China, the US, and the UK, to combat counterfeit goods.

Impact CCU's proactive approach blocks 99% of suspected counterfeit listings Since its inception, the CCU has filed over 200 civil lawsuits. Amazon claims that its proactive approach, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise, blocks over 99% of suspected counterfeit listings before brands even need to act. In one case, the CCU traced fake goods from a US-based seller to manufacturers in China, resulting in coordinated raids and the seizure of more than 2,100 counterfeit products and a $1.1 million judgment against the ringleader.

Partnerships The unit has partnered with over 50 government agencies Amazon has partnered with over 50 government agencies, including EUROPOL, US Homeland Security Investigations, and the City of London Police. These collaborations have been instrumental in cracking down on counterfeiting networks that often cross international borders. The company also provides tools like Brand Registry and Transparency to help businesses protect their intellectual property on its platform.