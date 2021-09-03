Mamata's 'idol' to share space with Durga in Kolkata pandal

The decision provoked angry reactions from the opposition BJP which called the move nauseating

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the organizers of a Durga puja pandal deciding to put up an idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their marquee alongside Goddess Durga's. The decision provoked angry reactions from the opposition BJP which called the move "nauseating" and one that hurt the sensibilities of Hindus of the state.

Idol

Idol will be draped in Banerjee's favorite white-colored tant saree

Famous clay modeler Mintu Pal is sculpting the fiberglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the "deity" in Banerjee's favorite white-colored tant saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot. "I have studied photos and videos of honorable CM as a reference point. The way she walks, speaks, interacts with the public while molding the face of the idol," Pal told PTI on Friday.

Depiction

Deity's ten hands will depict development projects launched by TMC

The ten hands of the deity, instead of holding weapons, will have the depiction of projects like the Kanyashree, Swastha Sathi, Rupashree, Sabujsathi, and Lakshmir Bhandar among several others. The organizers, he said, want to tell people about the various universally acclaimed development projects launched by the TMC supremo's government. The BJP is, however, not amused.

Opposition

Banerjee is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus in Bengal: BJP

"This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has the blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post-poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal," wrote the party's IT department head Amit Malviya on Twitter. Banerjee's Nandigram nemesis Suvendu Adhikari also saw red.

Twitter Post

Here is Adhikari's tweet

When someone tries to elevate you to God' s strature only to please you your silence indicates consent, it means your ego has reached a point where conscience can't hold it accountable. https://t.co/ezBlvdWjSN — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 3, 2021

Pandal

The entire pandal will be themed on Lakshmir Bhandar

Next to the fiberglass idol, a clay image of Durga and her progeny will be kept for worship. "The entire pandal will be themed on Lakshmir Bhandar," a puja organizer of Keshtopur's Unnayan Samithi Club said. Lakshmir Bhandar is an income support scheme launched by the government under which the female heads of a household will get an assistance of Rs. 500-1,000 a month.

Quote

'Ghorer Meye' theme at Bhawanipore pandal to toast Banerjee's win

"The Bhawanipore 75 Pally puja committee has adopted the Ghorer Meye (daughter of the house) theme this year to toast Banerjee's return to power for a third successive term," a committee official Subrata Das said.