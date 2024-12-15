Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman in Kolkata was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law, Laskar, after she rejected his advances.

The crime was discovered when locals found her severed head in a garbage vat, leading to a police investigation that traced Laskar to his native village within 24 hours.

Laskar, a 35-year-old construction worker, has confessed to the heinous act

Kolkata woman's head severed, body dismembered for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

What's the story A horrifying crime has unfolded in the Tollygunge area of Kolkata, leaving the city in shock. A woman in her 30s was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law, Atiur Rahman Laskar, after she spurned his advances. Laskar, a 35-year-old construction worker, has confessed to the heinous act. Per NDTV, the victim had been living separately from her husband for two years and worked as a domestic helper in Regent Park. She used to commute daily with Laskar to work.

Discovery of severed head leads to murder investigation

The gruesome crime came to light when locals spotted a severed head in a polythene bag at a garbage vat on Graham Road on Friday morning. The police launched an investigation and found the torso and lower body near a pond in Regent Park on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bidisha Kalita revealed that the victim had started avoiding Laskar and blocked his phone number, which reportedly infuriated him.

He forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building

"She began avoiding him a week ago, which intensified his rage," Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (South Suburban Division), Bidisha Kalita, said. "She also blocked his phone number. On Thursday evening, after finishing work, he forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building. There, he strangled her, beheaded her, and dismembered the body into three parts, which he dumped in different locations," Kalita explained.

Murderer tracked down and arrested within 24 hours

After finding the severed head, police used sniffer dogs and examined CCTV footage of nearby areas. This brought them to Laskar, who was traced to his native village of Basuldanga in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district. He was arrested within 24 hours of discovering the severed head. Authorities are now probing if others were involved in this horrifying incident.