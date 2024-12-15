'Worried about nephew, can't find him': Bengaluru techie's brother
The brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has expressed concerns about the whereabouts of his nephew after the child's mother, uncle, and grandmother were arrested in connection with abetment to suicide. Speaking to ANI, Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar Modi said, "Our biggest concern right now is that we don't know where my nephew is. We couldn't find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is."
Kumar had filed a complaint last week
He also thanked the Karnataka Police for arresting the trio but said that two other arrests are pending. "I hope they will also be arrested soon," he said. Kumar had filed a complaint last week, accusing his brother's wife, Nikita Singhania; her mother, Nisha; her brother, Anurag; and her uncle, Sushil Singhania, of harassment, extortion, and corruption. On Sunday, the Bengaluru Police arrested Nikita, her mother, and her brother in connection with the suicide of Subhash.
Subhash's suicide note accuses wife, family of harassment
Nikita was arrested in Gurugram while Nisha and Anurag were held in Prayagraj. The trio was brought to Bengaluru and produced before a magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody. Subhash, a 34-year-old techie from Munnekolalu, was discovered dead on December 9. He left behind a 24-page note and a video accusing his wife and her family of harassment. In the note, Subhash alleged they demanded ₹3 crore for divorce settlement and ₹30 lakh for visitation rights to his son.
FIR filed against Singhania family, investigation underway
Subhash's father also said his son had to visit Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, several times for court hearings regarding these disputes. In one hearing, Nikita allegedly taunted him, saying,"Tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete (Why don't you commit suicide too)." The note further detailed alleged false legal accusations and claimed bias in the family court. "The more I work hard... the more I and my family will be harassed...and the whole legal system will encourage...my harassers," Subhash wrote.
Bengaluru Police form teams to investigate case
The Bengaluru Police have now formed two teams to investigate the case further. They traveled to Jaunpur to gather evidence and served notices to the Singhanias for investigation in Bengaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar confirmed that the investigation is ongoing as they continue to uncover details about the alleged harassment.