Summarize Simplifying... In short Muhurat trading, a tradition started by the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1957, allows you to invest in mutual funds and Gold ETFs without a demat account.

However, the T+2 cycle means the actual allocation in your account may be delayed.

Historically, these special trading events have often seen positive market performance, suggesting potential for growth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Muhurat trading session will kick off today at 6:00pm

Muhurat trading: How to invest without a demat account today

By Mudit Dube 05:08 pm Nov 01, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Muhurat trading, a special stock trading session on Diwali evening, is seen as an auspicious time to invest for the long-term. The one-hour session will kick off today at 6:00pm (pre-open at 5:45pm), allowing you to invest in equities, equity F&O, currency F&O, and commodities. However, this tradition isn't restricted to demat account holders, as investors without one can still invest in the stock market via mutual funds.

Options

Alternative investment options during Muhurat trading

You can invest in mutual funds during Muhurat trading. However, settlement follows the T+2 cycle, delaying the actual unit allocation in your account. Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) can also be purchased without a demat account, though through brokerage houses or online platforms. Settlement still follows the T+2 cycle. Investing in a Nifty 50 ETF indirectly through a Fund of Funds scheme may be possible with certain brokers, potentially without requiring a demat account.

Historical significance

BSE introduced Muhurat trading in 1957

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) introduced Muhurat trading in 1957, a tradition later adopted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in 1992. Historically, Muhurat trading sessions have been associated with positive market sentiment. In 13 of the last 17 sessions, Sensex has closed higher. Over the past decade, nine out of 11 such sessions have witnessed positive market performance, underlining the potential for growth and prosperity during these special trading events.