Top gainers included NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY FMCG, while Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance, and Divis Labs saw significant climbs.

On the global front, the Nikkei index rose, but the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices fell.

The Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar, and gold and silver futures surged.

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.50% to settle at 15,947 points

Sensex tanks 427 points, Nifty settles below 24,330 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:19 pm Jul 10, 202404:19 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.53% to 79,924.77 points, while the Nifty fell 0.45% to 24,324.45 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.50% to end the day at 15,947 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Wednesday.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 0.46%, 0.39%, and 0.28%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance, and Divis Labs, which climbed 3.27%, 2.05%, and 1.63%, respectively. M&M, Hindalco, and Tata Steel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 6.69%, 2.11%, and 2.1%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.68% to 2,939.36 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 0.3% to 17,471.67 points. The Nikkei index, however, witnessed a rise of 0.6% to 41,831.99 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.14% to 18,429.29 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.04% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.04% to settle at ₹83.53 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.41% to ₹72,695, the latter jumped 0.32% to ₹93,270. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures ended flat at $81.62 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices stayed steady on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹87.66 per liter and petrol is ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹89.95 per liter while petrol is ₹103.43 per liter.