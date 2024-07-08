In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex closed at 79,960 points and Nifty at 24,320, with NIFTY FMCG, PSE, and ENERGY sectors leading the gains.

Meanwhile, Asian markets saw a dip, but NASDAQ surged by 0.9%.

The Indian Rupee slipped slightly against the US Dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai.

Titan Company, Divis Labs, and BPCL emerged as the most losing stocks

Sensex closes at 79,960 points, Nifty settles at 24,320 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:46 pm Jul 08, 202403:46 pm

What's the story On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. The Sensex fell 0.04% to settle at 79,960.38 points, and the Nifty tumbled 0.01% to 24,320.55 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 108.4 points, or 0.68%, to 15,988.95 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 1.6%, 1.16%, and 0.28%, respectively. Meanwhile, ONGC, ITC, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.11%, 2.36%, and 2.28%, respectively. Titan Company, Divis Labs, and BPCL emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.28%, 3.25%, and 2.33%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets traded in red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.94%, 1.57%, and 0.32% to 2,922.45 points, 17,524.06 points, and 40,780.7 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 0.9%, to 18,352.76 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.01% to settle at ₹83.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.45% to ₹72,724, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹93,320. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.27, or 1.52% to $82.29 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.