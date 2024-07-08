Sensex closes at 79,960 points, Nifty settles at 24,320 mark
On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. The Sensex fell 0.04% to settle at 79,960.38 points, and the Nifty tumbled 0.01% to 24,320.55 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 108.4 points, or 0.68%, to 15,988.95 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 1.6%, 1.16%, and 0.28%, respectively. Meanwhile, ONGC, ITC, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.11%, 2.36%, and 2.28%, respectively. Titan Company, Divis Labs, and BPCL emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.28%, 3.25%, and 2.33%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
On Monday, the Asian markets traded in red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.94%, 1.57%, and 0.32% to 2,922.45 points, 17,524.06 points, and 40,780.7 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 0.9%, to 18,352.76 points.
INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.01% to settle at ₹83.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.45% to ₹72,724, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at ₹93,320. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $1.27, or 1.52% to $82.29 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.