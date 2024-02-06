Kuvera will continue to operate independently after the acquisition

CRED acquires mutual fund start-up Kuvera, forays into wealth management

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:54 pm Feb 06, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Kunal Shah-led CRED has acquired online financial planning and investment platform Kuvera in a cash and stock deal. The move marks CRED's foray into wealth management sector as it plans to use Kuvera's 300,000-strong investor community for cross-selling opportunities. It is expected to offer new products alongside payments, loans, and insurance. Shah acknowledged that Kuvera is a popular brand amongst financially savvy Indians and its products and vision are aligned with CRED's principle of long-term value creation.

Changes for Kuvera

Kuvera will continue to operate independently after acquisition

Kuvera, which manages over $1.4 billion in assets, offers a variety of financial products such as mutual funds, fixed deposits, systematic investment plans, international equities, pension funds, and digital gold. The platform will continue to operate independently after the acquisition, with its 50-member team joining CRED. Kuvera's co-founder Gaurav Rastogi said, "Together with CRED, we see an exciting opportunity to fast-track building new products and features for our community while also bringing a trusted wealth management solution to millions more."

Gains for CRED

How CRED's offerings will boost after Kuvera's acquisition

CRED currently provides personal loans, Buy-Now-Pay-Later services, P2P lending via LiquiLoans, UPI payments, and insurance. It accounts for 33% of all credit card payments in India by volume. With the acquisition of Kuvera, CRED will be able to offer direct mutual funds, financial planning tools, SIPs, and digital gold, among other services. It is yet to be seen how CRED monetizes on Kuvera's products as most of these products require minimal fees from customers.

Rough times

Challenges faced by Kuvera

Despite its popularity among financially savvy Indians, Kuvera has faced challenges in generating profits, with its operating revenue dropping 69% in FY23. The company's accumulated losses amount to Rs. 93 crore, raising concerns about its ability to continue on the growth trajectory. Kuvera had also been eyeing entry into stock broking services through its subsidiary Arevuk Securities, but its application remains stuck with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Mutual fund market

CRED's acquisition seeks to tap mutual fund market potential

The Indian mutual fund market is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $575 billion, up over 20% from a year ago. However, this market is still vastly untapped as more than 90% of the population still does not invest in mutual funds and stocks, per Tech Crunch. This opens ups a host of opportunities for companies like CRED who are making inroads into the wealth management sector.