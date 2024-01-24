Details

Profitable share sale leads to break-even investment

SoftBank has been trimming its stake in Paytm since November last year. All the share sales between Rs. 550 and Rs. 840 were at a loss for the Japanese investment firm. However, in the last month, share sales have turned a profit, making Paytm a break-even investment for SoftBank, according to Moneycontrol. The break-even point for investment is determined when the market price of an asset becomes equal to or surpasses the original cost.

What Next?

SoftBank's cautious approach to investments

SoftBank is amongst India's most active start-up investors and has backed more than 20 unicorns and private companies valued at $1 billion or more. However, last year, it did not participate in any funding rounds for Indian unicorns, despite backing over 20 of them in the past. Rajeev Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers, told Moneycontrol that the Indian market is 'definitely' over-estimated and that the company is waiting for the right investment opportunity.

Insights

Partial exits from high-performing companies

Apart from selling stake in Paytm, SoftBank has also sought partial exits from other high-performing companies. Earlier this year, the firm fully exited PolicyBazaar parent, taking away a profit of 225%. In June, the Japanese investor sold a portion of its stake in Lenskart to private equity firm ChrysCapital, earning over $70 million from the sale. This move to sell stakes and book profits follows SoftBank's record annual loss of $7.2 billion for the financial year ending March 2023.

Global investments

SoftBank has trimmed investments across the globe

SoftBank has reduced investments across the world. In 2022-23, it invested merely $3.2 billion globally against $44.3 billion in 2021-22, according to data shared by the company during its last earnings presentation. In India as well, SoftBank participated in just six deals in 2022 in contrast to 17 such deals in 2021.