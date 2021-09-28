Ranbir Kapoor turns 39: Regional movies he would've led perfectly

Here are some regional movies Ranbir Kapoor would have been an exact fit in

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors we have today in the Hindi film industry. Starting with Saawariya in 2007, Kapoor has shown he can lead movies with in-depth control over emotions. While we love seeing him on the pan-India scale, it would have been great for him to explore regional gems. On his birthday, we suggest some he would have aced.

#1

'Charlie': Kapoor would have stepped right in Dulquer Salmaan's shoes

Known as the youth icon in Bollywood, Kapoor has once many times played the young man who is searching for meaning. We believe the actor would have fit the role of Charlie (played by Dulquer Salmaan in the original Malayalam movie Charlie) like a piece of a puzzle. He would have carried the enigma and mysticism of the character with ease.

#2

'Maacher Jhol': Would be refreshing to see Kapoor as chef

In the Bengali movie Maacher Jhol, Paris-based Chef Dev D returns to his mother's home in Kolkata after years. When she asks her to prepare his renowned dish, maacher jhol (fish curry), Dev goes all out to explore the city and select the best ingredients to fulfill his mother's wish. Kapoor would have understood the intricacies and emotional dynamics perfectly here.

#3

'Mayurakshi': A tale of a father and son's complicated bond

Next up, we have yet another Bengali movie, Mayurakshi, which won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Bengali. Kapoor would have masterly portrayed the role of Aryanil (Prasenjit Chatterjee), a middle-aged man who comes to visit his father after years. In search of someone named Mayurakshi, the duo deal with a lot of unspoken complications in their relationship.

#4

'Paddayi': It's time Kapoor tries out Shakespearean tragedy

Our last entry is Paddayi, a beautiful film in the Tulu language. A modern retelling of the Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth, the movie explores a wide range of emotions like ambition, greed, romance, and repentance. We would be robbed if Kapoor never acted in Shakespearean dramas on celluloid and this National Film Award winner is a wise choice. Happy birthday Ranbir!