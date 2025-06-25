5 iconic Audrey Hepburn performances we'll never forget

The celebrated actor Audrey Hepburn left an indelible mark on cinema with her unforgettable performances. Known for her elegance and charm, she gave life to several characters that continue to enthrall us. Her roles, ranging from romance to comedy, exhibited her versatility and talent. Here are five iconic roles that defined her career and contributed immensely to the film industry.

Princess Ann 'Roman Holiday': A royal adventure Roman Holiday debuted Hepburn as Princess Ann and won her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The 1953 movie traces the journey of a princess who explores Rome incognito. Hepburn's performance was celebrated for its authenticity and charm, capturing the spirit of youthful rebellion and discovery. Her chemistry with co-star Gregory Peck lent depth to this romantic comedy classic.

Holly Golightly 'Breakfast at Tiffany's': A timeless classic In Breakfast at Tiffany's, Hepburn immortalized Holly Golightly, a character who became the epitome of sophistication and style. Released in 1961, the film highlighted Hepburn's talent to blend humor with vulnerability. Her depiction of Holly as a free-spirited socialite struck a chord with audiences across the globe. The role not only cemented her place as a fashion icon but also showcased her talent for making complicated characters relatable.

Eliza Doolittle 'My Fair Lady': Transformation tale In My Fair Lady, Hepburn tackled the daunting role of Eliza Doolittle, a flower girl turned into a refined lady under Professor Higgins' guidance. The 1964 musical featured Hepburn's range as she traversed Eliza's journey from street vendor to high society figure. While she didn't lend her voice for all the singing parts, her performance was widely acclaimed for its emotional depth and comedic timing.

Sabrina Fairchild 'Sabrina': Love triangle drama Released in 1954, Sabrina starred Hepburn as Sabrina Fairchild, caught between two wealthy brothers (Humphrey Bogart and William Holden). Her character's transformation from a chauffeur's daughter to a sophisticated woman emphasized love and self-discovery. The film underlined Hepburn's talent to portray innocence, while remaining elegant, a mix which made audiences fall in love with her worldwide.