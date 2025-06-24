Checked out from Hollywood: How 'Se7en' saved Brad Pitt's career

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently opened up about a tough time in his life on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. He described it as "the most unhealthy time" during the summer of 1994 when he was feeling lost after a series of disappointing blockbuster projects. He said he had "checked out" of Hollywood by that point. Feeling confused about his career, Pitt took some time off from working to figure things out.

Struggles Pitt shares his daily routine during this period Pitt shared his daily routine during this period, which included smoking marijuana and drinking Coca-Cola without eating. He said, "I would wake up, I would get a bong load, I would have four Coca-Colas on ice, no food." "This particular summer, I watched the O.J. trial, and I was just trying to figure out, 'What do I do next? What do I do next?'"

Career revival How the script of 'Se7en' revived his love for acting Pitt's career took a turn when he received the script of Se7en from his manager. Initially unimpressed, he was soon hooked after reading the entire script and meeting director David Fincher. "I just got the jones back. Finding that thing kind of... it just reinvigorated what I wanted out of this thing," Pitt said about how Se7en revived his love for acting.