Things about 'Cheers' even die-hard fans don't know

The television show Cheers continues to remain a beloved classic, charming audiences with its humor and relatable characters. However, even the most ardent fans may not be aware of some intriguing mysteries behind the series. From behind-the-scenes secrets to character quirks, these lesser-known facts further add to the show's legacy. Here's looking at some of these fascinating aspects that even eluded the most ardent followers.

Hidden Pilot The unseen pilot episode Before Cheers became a household name, an unseen pilot episode was made. This version had different character dynamics and plotlines that were altered for the official premiere. The changes made in this initial episode helped shape the show's direction and contributed to its eventual success. Despite being shelved, this pilot remains a curious piece of television history.

Carla's Kids Carla's ever-growing family Carla Tortelli is known for having a large family on Cheers. However, viewers might not have noticed just how often her children's numbers changed over the years. Originally introduced with four kids, Carla eventually had eight by the series's end, with little explanation in terms of continuity or story integration.

Coach's exit The mystery of the coach's departure Nicholas Colasanto played Coach Ernie Pantusso until his untimely passing during Season Three. While his departure was addressed on-screen, many fans are unaware of how deeply it affected the cast and crew off-screen. His absence left a void that was felt throughout subsequent seasons, influencing both storylines and character development.