'The Traitors': Uorfi's sister slams Sufi Motiwala, calls him 'hypocrite'

Dolly Javed has slammed fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala for verbally abusing her sister, Uorfi Javed, on Amazon Prime Video's reality show The Traitors . In a recent Instagram Story , she shared a screenshot of Motiwala's video where he reacted to the hateful comments he received for his sexual orientation. She accused him of hypocrisy for using derogatory language against her family.

Accusations 'You can abuse others' sisters and mothers?' Dolly wrote, "And to this guy. Getting so offended when people are bullying him and abusing him. Okay then why would you abuse my sister. You literally called her 'm****ch** s**li.'" She added, "I don't stand for people abusing you for your sexual preference, but oh boy, you're such a hypocrite." "Toh tum doosro ko maa behen ki gaali de sakte ho (You can abuse others' sisters and mothers)? This okay with you?"

Reaction 'We can't abuse each other but...': Javed Dolly further wrote, "Okay so we all can't abuse each other but this guy can. Inke paas saare rights hai doosre ke upar gandagi daalne ka (They have all the right to be dirty toward someone else)!" She concluded her post by saying, "I am again so confused, getting offended over people abusing him but no problems in giving gandi gaalis to me, sabko victim banna hai (using abusive language toward me, and playing the victim card)."