IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH: Here is the match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 10:21 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns in Dubai

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the 49th match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The evening encounter of Sunday's double-header will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KKR could get one step closer to qualification with a win. Meanwhile, the Orange Army will play for pride as they have been eliminated from the playoff race.

H2H

Head-to-head: KKR 13-7 SRH

The Knight Riders have dominated Hyderabad as far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned. In 20 matches between the two sides, KKR have managed to win 13 with a win percentage of 65. On the other hand, SRH have earned seven victories against KKR with a win percentage of 35. Notably, KKR have won four of the last five matches against SRH.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has offered assistance to the batters so far. Besides, there is also help for both seamers and spinners. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

KKR

KKR likely to bring in Shakib Al Hasan

KKR brought in Tim Seifert in place of Lockie Ferguson, who sat out due to fitness issues. They ultimately fell short of a bowler as Seifert wasn't of much use. KKR will likely turn to Shakib Al Hasan now. Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Seifert/Shakib, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH

SRH could make some changes in the XI

SRH have nothing to lose as they have been eliminated. The Orange Army would want to rope in some fresh faces. Jagadeesha Suchith, who impressed in the India leg, could get another opportunity. Probable XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Samad/Suchith, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Performers

Here are the top performers

David Warner has racked up 915 runs from 24 games at a strike rate of 145.70 against KKR. In the bowling segment, Bhuvneshwar has taken 28 wickets with a best haul of 3/19 against them. Against SRH, Rana owns 315 runs at a strike rate of 136.36, while Narine has scalped 10 wickets with a best haul of 3/26.