IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: Here is the match preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 01:06 pm

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings to lock horns in Dubai

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 50th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the encounter. CSK and DC have qualified for the playoffs and occupy the top two spots on the points table presently. In the upcoming clash, the two sides will fight for the first position.

H2H

Head-to-head: CSK 15-9 DC

As far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned, Chennai have had the edge over Delhi. In 24 meetings, CSK have won 15 encounters with a win percentage of 62.5. Meanwhile, DC have managed to win nine matches with a win percentage of 37.5. Both sides have won four games each against each other since IPL 2018.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The surface has produced enough for everyone so far. Notably, four of the last five matches have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

CSK

Chahar and Bravo could return to the XI

The CSK bowlers leaked plenty of runs against RR. They couldn't defend 189 as RR won the match in 17.3 overs. CSK missed the services of Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo. The duo could play the next match. Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Curran/Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Asif/Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

DC

DC expected to play the same XI

Prithvi Shaw returned to the XI against Mumbai Indians after missing the previous game. DC also retained Steven Smith, who played at number three. They are expected to play the same XI against CSK. Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Performers

Here are the top performers

Raina has racked up 661 runs from 26 games at a strike rate of 134.62 against DC. In the bowling segment, Bravo has taken 19 wickets with a best haul of 3/33 against them. Against CSK, Dhawan owns 862 runs at a strike rate of 130.21, while Mishra has scalped 13 wickets with a best haul of 3/26.