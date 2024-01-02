Manipur: 4 civilians shot dead, curfew imposed in 5 districts

1/7

India 3 min read

Manipur: 4 civilians shot dead, curfew imposed in 5 districts

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:38 pm Jan 02, 202412:38 pm

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Manipur after 4 civilians were killed

Authorities in Manipur have reimposed a curfew in five districts after fresh violence erupted in the state late on Monday. Unidentified armed miscreants clashed with locals in Lilong, Thoubal district, resulting in four civilian deaths. Their bodies were yet to be recovered, per reports. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for peace and warned of strict action against those responsible.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Since May 3, 2023, ethnic violence has wracked Manipur following a "Tribal Solidarity March" opposing the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 180 people have been killed so far; 10,000 military and paramilitary troops have been deployed to restore order in the northeastern state. Moreover, tensions about Kuki tribes' relocation from reserve forest areas sparked a row before May's violence.

3/7

Know about the firing incident

Armed attackers, wearing camouflage dresses, fired at civilians in Lilong on Monday evening, triggering clashes and resulting in civilian deaths, per PTI. The curfew was reimplemented in Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur "to prevent any untoward incidents and loss of life and property," said officials. The miscreants had allegedly come "to extort money" from someone in the locality.

4/7

Essential services exempted from curfew

Thoubal District Magistrate A Subhash issued the curfew order, which has prohibited people from moving outside their residences. However, essential services won't be affected. "All persons belonging to essential services such as health, PHED [Public Health Engineering Department], MSPDCL [Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited], municipalities, print and electronic media, and functioning of the courts are, however, exempted from imposition of curfew," it stated.

5/7

Additional troops to be deployed to apprehend culprits

Meanwhile, CM Singh condemned the violence and assured strict action against the assailants. He also appealed to the people, especially the locals of Lilong, to maintain peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said. Moreover, additional police personnel will be deployed to apprehend the culprits, added the chief minister.

6/7

Search operations on highways as security beefed up

7/7

Manipur witnessed recent flare-up in violence

On Saturday, Manipur saw a fresh outbreak of violence following clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in the Kangpokpi district. A person from the Meitei group was killed. Another conflict took place between Manipur Police commandos and militants in the border town of Moreh, in which one commando was shot. Previously, on December 4, 2023, unrest occurred in the Tengnoupal district, killing 13 persons.