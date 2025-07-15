From claws to queens: Catwoman's big-screen evolution

From decades ago to today, Catwoman, a character from the DC Comics universe, has seen a lot of changes in US cinema. Be it her first appearance on screen or her most recent portrayals, Catwoman's character has been reinvented time and time again. And each time, they reflect changes in society's attitudes and cinematic tendencies. Here's a look at Catwoman's evolution in US films.

Early portrayal 'Batman' series: The early days In the 1960s Batman television series and its subsequent film adaptation, Catwoman was portrayed by actors like Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt. These early portrayals were playful yet cunning. The character was shown as a clever adversary to Batman, focusing more on charm and wit than physical prowess or complex backstory.

Darker interpretation 'Batman Returns': A darker take Then came Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns. Pfeiffer's portrayal took a darker turn, making Catwoman a real person. This Selina Kyle was complicated and psychologically rich. Her transformation into Catwoman was driven by the trauma of her personal life and revenge motives, something that made Catwoman relatable to audiences who craved depth in characters.

Standalone film 'Catwoman': A standalone film attempt The 2004 film Catwoman, featuring Halle Berry, tried to make the character stand on her own, away from Batman's shadow. However, as ambitious as it was to modernize Catwoman, it was met with mixed reviews due to straying from comic lore and execution. It did, however, shine light on an effort to bring female-led superhero stories to life back then.