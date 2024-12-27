Summarize Simplifying... In short Rolls-Royce has launched the Ghost Series II in India, featuring a blockier design and new tail lights.

The car comes with a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine, and an updated interior with a new glass panel across the dashboard.

The extended variant is 170mm longer, and the in-car connectivity system allows rear passengers to connect two streaming devices to their screens.

The luxury sedan comes in three variants: Ghost, Extended, and Black Badge

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II launched in India at ₹8.95 crore

By Mudit Dube 09:36 am Dec 27, 202409:36 am

What's the story Just two months after its global debut, Rolls-Royce has launched the updated Ghost Series II in India. The luxury sedan comes in three variants - Ghost, Extended, and Black Badge - priced at ₹8.95 crore, ₹10.19 crore, and ₹10.52 crore, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings for the new model have already been opened with deliveries scheduled to commence early next year.

Design changes

The car has a blockier design

The Ghost Series II sports a blockier design, just like the Series II Cullinan. The lower grille area of the front bumper is smaller, while the DRLs now wrap around the outer corners of the main projector lamps. At the rear, there's a new banded design for tail lights. Notably, two 22-inch alloy wheel options are also available for buyers to choose from.

Extended version

The Ghost extended variant is 170mm longer

The Ghost Extended variant is distinguished by its 170mm longer wheelbase than the standard model, which measures 3,645mm. New material options like Grey Stained Ash and Duality Twill are available for the interior. As per the brand, a full Duality Twill interior takes about 20 hours to complete and features around 2.2 million stitches with about 17.7km of thread.

Interior updates

The car has a new glass panel

The cabin of the Ghost Series II also gets a new glass panel that runs across the width of the dashboard. The software of the digital instrument cluster has been updated, allowing buyers to choose an exterior color-matching theme. The in-car connectivity system has also been improved, allowing rear seat passengers to connect two streaming devices to their respective screens. The rear infotainment system can now also be paired with wireless headphones.

Powertrain details

The car has a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine

The Ghost Series II continues to offer the same mechanicals as its predecessor. It is powered by a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In the standard Ghost and Extended version, this powertrain delivers 563hp/850Nm while the Black Badge variant offers it in a more powerful state of tune at 592hp/900Nm.