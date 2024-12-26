Summarize Simplifying... In short The new 18% GST on used cars won't affect private sales between individuals, but will apply to purchases from platforms and dealers like CarDekho and OLX.

The tax is calculated on the profit margin, potentially increasing the price of used cars sold through these channels.

Despite short-term impacts on margins, this move could reduce the cost of used electric vehicles, offering a silver lining for eco-conscious buyers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The tax hike is applicable to all pre-owned vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs)

18% GST on used cars: Who will bear the brunt

By Mudit Dube 06:06 pm Dec 26, 202406:06 pm

What's the story The recent hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on used cars from 12% to 18% has triggered a nationwide debate. The GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, made the decision during its latest meeting. The tax hike is applicable to all pre-owned vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). However, there is confusion over who is liable to pay this increased tax. Here, we decode its implications for buyers and sellers in the automotive market.

Individual transactions

GST implications for individual sellers and buyers

First, the new GST rate doesn't apply when a person sells their used car to another person. So, if you sell your old car to a friend or colleague or cousin, neither of you have to pay this tax. However, the case is different if you buy a second-hand vehicle from platforms like CarDekho, OLX, showrooms or dealers. In that case, an 18% GST will be levied on the profit margin made by these platforms or dealers.

Price effect

GST will hike the prices of old cars

The GST is calculated on the difference between the selling price and purchace price. For example, if a platform purchases a car for ₹1 lakh and sells it for ₹1.4 lakh, then 18% GST would be applicable on the margin of ₹40,000 earned. This could potentially hike the price of used cars available through registered platforms and sellers. Notably, used car dealers sold nearly 51 lakh vehicles in FY2022-23, surpassing the 42.3 lakh new cars sold during the same period.

Business effect

GST hike's impact on used car dealers and platforms

The GST hike is likely to impact car dealers and platforms selling used cars. Mint reports that while this move to standardize tax slabs could affect margins in the short term (despite being able to offset this against input tax credits), Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY, says the proposed amendment by the GST Council could reduce the cost of used electric vehicles.