The World Bank has reported that India successfully lifted 171 million individuals out of extreme poverty between the years of 2011-12 and 2022-23.

This significant achievement is detailed in the organization's 'Poverty & Equity Brief' on India.

The report states, "Over the past decade, India has significantly reduced poverty." It further adds, "Extreme poverty (living on less than $2.15 per day) fell from 16.2% in 2011-12 to 2.3% in 2022-23."