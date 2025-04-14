What's the story

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals of the country. However, what really makes it special is the tradition of kite-flying.

The festival marks the sun's transition into the Capricorn zodiac, and longer days.

Kite-flying during Makar Sankranti isn't just a hobby, but a cultural phenomenon that unites communities.

The skies are dotted with colorful kites, making it a vibrant sight.