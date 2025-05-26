What's the story

Reliance Infrastructure, the Anil Ambani-led power and infrastructure giant, has reached a major financial milestone by wiping out its standalone net debt to banks and financial institutions.

The company announced the development in an exchange filing.

Over fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Reliance Infra slashed its debt by about ₹3,300 crore and posted a consolidated profit of ₹4,387 crore for Q4 FY25 alone.