This Anil Ambani-led firm just paid ₹3,300cr to become debt-free
What's the story
Reliance Infrastructure, the Anil Ambani-led power and infrastructure giant, has reached a major financial milestone by wiping out its standalone net debt to banks and financial institutions.
The company announced the development in an exchange filing.
Over fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Reliance Infra slashed its debt by about ₹3,300 crore and posted a consolidated profit of ₹4,387 crore for Q4 FY25 alone.
Financial highlights
Reliance Infra's earnings and operational performance in FY25
Apart from being debt-free, Reliance Infrastructure also witnessed a massive 681% jump in its adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY25. The number jumped to ₹8,876 crore quarter-on-quarter.
For the full fiscal, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,938 crore, recovering from a loss of ₹1,609 crore in FY24.
The full-year consolidated EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) more than doubled to ₹12,288 crore while operating income increased by 7% year-on-year to ₹23,592 crore.
Operational gains
Reliance Infra's operational improvements and future prospects
Reliance Infrastructure also witnessed strong operational improvements in FY25. The company added over 44,500 new households through Delhi discoms in Q4 alone.
Delhi's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses fell below 7% due to operational gains, while Mumbai Metro Line 1 weekday ridership hit 500,000 with an impressive 99.99% punctuality rate.
The debt reduction is expected to strengthen Reliance Infrastructure's financial resilience and position it for future growth across core infrastructure segments.