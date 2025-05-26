What's the story

Aadit Palicha, CEO and co-founder of Zepto, has accused a rival company's CFO of running a smear campaign against his firm.

While he didn't disclose the name of the competitor or their CFO, Palicha said he was disappointed with their behavior.

"Candidly, this episode is below the stature expected of the CFO of a high-quality company. It makes it obvious they are starting to get nervous about how fast Zepto's EBITDA is improving," Palicha wrote.