Influencer films disgusting sex acts with dog 'for money'; arrested
What's the story
Social media influencer Logan Guminski from Ocala, Florida, has been arrested for allegedly recording explicit sexual acts with her pet Chihuahua and posting the videos on Instagram.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office announced that the 27-year-old has been charged with two felonies: sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.
Investigation details
Anonymous tip led to Guminski's arrest
Guminski's investigation was launched following an anonymous tip-off in January.
The police were alerted to a video she had uploaded on Instagram, which showed her engaging in sexual activity with a dog.
Detective Batts, who was assigned the tip, discovered several photos and videos of Guminski engaging in inappropriate acts with her pet.
The sheriff's office verified that these were of her and the abused animal.
Admission
Guminski's confession and further allegations
During police questioning, Guminski claimed to be a "dog mom" on Instagram and a "content creator" who sells explicit content online.
She admitted to making and sharing the explicit video with another social media user who paid her $500.
She also confessed to having sexual encounters with another dog. Both incidents were still stored on her cell phone when she was arrested.
Social media presence
Guminski's Instagram account remained active despite allegations
Multiple posts on her Instagram account, which was still active as of Sunday, show her cuddling and kissing her dogs.
One post on March 13, a little over a week before her arrest, was a compilation of photos with her dogs. It was captioned, "What can I say...they are quite literally my whole world."
Per court documents, Guminski was released on $10,000 bail on March 22 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22 for an arraignment hearing.