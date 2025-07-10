Indian-origin student pilot killed in midair collision in Canada 

A 21-year-old student pilot from Kerala , Sreehari Sukesh, was killed in a midair collision near Steinbach South Airport in Manitoba, Canada . The accident occurred around 8:45am on Tuesday when two single-engine planes—a Cessna 152 and a Cessna 172—collided during routine training exercises. Both pilots were flying solo, and there were no passengers on board.

Training details Both Sukesh and Royes were practicing takeoffs and landings The other victim of the crash has been identified as 20-year-old Canadian citizen Savanna May Royes. Both Sukesh and Royes were student pilots at Harv's Air, a flight school based in Steinbach and St. Andrews. They were practicing takeoffs and landings when the collision occurred. Adam Penner, one of the owners of Harv's Air, said they were trying to land simultaneously, which led to the crash.

Ongoing investigation TSB launches investigation into the incident According to the New York Post, both planes were equipped with radios, but neither pilot appeared to have seen the other approaching. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has launched an investigation into the incident. The TSB is looking into flight data, communications, and compliance with safety protocols as part of its probe. Witnesses near the scene reported hearing a loud bang and seeing black smoke rising from the area after the crash.

With profound sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Sreehari Sukesh, a young Indian student pilot, who lost his life in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. The Consulate is in contact with the bereaved family.