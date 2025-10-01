'Love Is Blind' season 9: Where to watch, episode schedule
Love Is Blind is back! Season 9 just premiered on Netflix with the first six episodes out now.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season brings together 32 singles (ages 27-41) who date in the show's famous "pods"—falling for each other before ever meeting face-to-face.
Here's how the season unfolds
Once engaged, couples head to Denver to live together and see how things work in real life—with all the family and friend drama that comes with it.
New episodes roll out every week: episodes 7-9 arrive October 8, episodes 10-11 on October 15, and the finale lands October 22.
Streaming details and other info
All episodes stream only on Netflix—including past seasons and international versions from the UK, Italy, and Mexico.
Like always, couples decide at the altar if they'll say "I do," with a reunion episode wrapping up the season.