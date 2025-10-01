'Love Is Blind' season 9: Where to watch, episode schedule Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Love Is Blind is back! Season 9 just premiered on Netflix with the first six episodes out now.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season brings together 32 singles (ages 27-41) who date in the show's famous "pods"—falling for each other before ever meeting face-to-face.