Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian city Lviv, meets war-displaced people

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 01, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Angelina Jolie visited war-struck Ukraine on Saturday. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Hollywood actor-philanthropist Angelina Jolie paid a surprise visit to Ukraine's Lviv city on Saturday. The Eternals star reportedly visited a boarding school and medical institution in the city, as per the regional military administration. She also met with war-displaced people and talked to volunteers providing medical and psychological assistance. Notably, Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Why does this story matter?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already crossed two months with no sign of a ceasefire.

Russia has continued bombarding multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital city of Kyiv.

Last week, a major bombarding was seen during United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's visit to Ukraine.

While many countries as well as the UN have condemned the conflict, Hollywood actors have also extended support.

Jolie visited medical institution, boarding school housing displaced people

In one of the medical institutions, the Salt actor spoke to children injured in a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station. Apart from listening to some of the children's stories, Jolie apparently promised the kids to be back, as per Lviv's military administration chief Maksym Kozytskyy. The actor met and thanked volunteers at Lviv's main railway station as well.

Jolie spoke about Ukraine's condition during Yemen visit

In spite of her United Nations special envoy status, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees didn't have anything to do with her visit to Ukraine, said the agency's Head of Global Communications Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams. Before this, the Hollywood star had visited Yemen in March where she compared the condition of refugees in Yemen to those suffering because of the war-induced humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

More than quarter population of Ukraine displace due to war

As Jolie interacted with several people in Ukraine, her photos and videos went viral on social media. She even visited a cafe in Lviv where other customers were left star-struck. Later, however, she had to seek cover when a missile strike threat alarm went off in the western Ukrainian city. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war has displaced over a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million population.

Missile strike threat made Jolie run for cover too

Angelina Jolie had to run for cover in Lviv today due to a missile strike threat pic.twitter.com/5Si6ouOOUG — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) April 30, 2022