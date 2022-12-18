Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 11:00 am 3 min read

Ethereum has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion

Bitcoin has moved up 0.4% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $16,783.23. It is 2.0% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,192.48. It is down 5.7% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $322.76 billion and $143.75 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $251.32, a 9.2% increase from yesterday and 12.7% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.5% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.8%) and $0.077 (up 2.9%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.56 (up 1.7%), $4.70 (up 0.6%), $0.0000088 (up 6.5%), and $0.88 (up 2.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.5% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.8%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.9% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 9.4%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Trust Wallet Token, Neutrino USD, BNB, Huobi Token, and PancakeSwap. They are trading at $1.71 (up 13.10%), $0.66 (up 11.17%), $251.09 (up 9.31%), $5.63 (up 7.88%), and $3.45 (up 6.85%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.02%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Mina, Lido DAO, Litecoin, and Quant. They are trading at $0.022 (down 7.56%), $0.44 (down 3.66%), $0.99 (down 2.20%), $65.48 (down 1.79%), and $109.31 (down 0.88%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $6.7 billion (up 58.31%) and $0.83 billion (up 64.02%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.19 billion which is up 73.46% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to the global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens such as Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are currently trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $5.39 (up 0.66%), $11.97 (up 0.22%), $16,753.42 (up 0.23%), and $6.04 (up 0.40%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Theta Network, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.52 (up 0.51%), $0.77 (up 0.52%), $0.88 (up 0.46%), $0.77 (up 0.57%), and $0.11 (up 0.42%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $810.57 billion, a 1.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.18 billion, which marks a 34.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $830.1 billion, compared to $978.46 billion three months ago.