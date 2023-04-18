Lifestyle

Five unique gifting ideas for Eid

This Eid, gift something meaningful to your family and friends

On Eid, people offer gifts to family and friends called "Eidi" which traditionally used to be just money but has since expanded to include jewels and apparel. People, today, go in search of unique presents and ideas to gift during this auspicious season. If you are confused about what to gift your loved ones during Eid, we have got you covered with this list.

Scented candles

People often gift scented perfumes or 'attar,' during Eid. However, you can give it a twist by gifting a scented candle - preferably one that lasts for a long time. A candle goes beyond being just a decoration item. Aromatic candles encourage positivity in the space - thereby making a good Eid gift for family and friends.

Customized name jewelry

With customization being in trend, a simple jewelry piece with your dear one's name inscribed can be one of the best gifts you can give during this festive season. Although neck pieces are more popular in the jewelry section, you can also gift bracelets, rings and earrings with customized name inscriptions. If your person isn't into jewelry gift them a personalized wallet or pen.

Handcrafted cushion covers

Any living space will benefit from the finishing touch of cushion covers. Cushion covers can be made with various designs, embroideries, and materials suiting different color palates. Gifts handmade from scratch take time, passion, and hard work to complete. And thus, anyone would love a set of carefully selected and handcrafted cushion covers to grace their drawing room.

Dates or dry fruits basket

Due to their natural mix of macronutrients, dates — a staple food in the Middle East — are incredibly nutrient-dense. Dates are usually consumed to break the Ramzan fast. They also represent hospitality in Islamic culture. Therefore, elegantly embellished date packages on a gift platter or simply a dry fruit basket can make a wonderful Eid present.

Travel prayer rug

A lovely, foldable prayer rug along with a travel bag and prayer beads is a perfect gift for someone who is always hustling. Anyone who frequently travels or simply wants the opportunity to pray at work or away from home will appreciate this thoughtful gift. These prayer rugs are available in different sizes, colors and patterns.