Ever heard of white coffee? Here's why it is trending

Coffee aficionados are very loyal to their regular brew and would seldom experiment with a new flavor. While some like it dark and intense, others 'espresso' their love by sipping on a mild and light-roasted variant. However, there's a hidden gem joining the bandwagon of coffees that may become your go-to cup of happiness with its 'brew'-tiful composition. Say hello to white coffee!

Let's understand what white coffee is

White coffee, the latest rage among the coffee community, has nothing to do with the color white. Instead, it is about the coffee beans and the roasting method that's followed. They are lightly roasted at a low temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit as opposed to exceedingly high temperatures used for traditional brews. The beans are ground using specialized grinders since they are very hard.

It's not new but has been there for centuries

Although it's the latest trend, traces of white coffee existing for over 200 years can be found in Yemen and Malaysia, with its origin in the Middle East. In fact, Malaysians have been drinking it for centuries as a part of their cuisine. With time, many countries including Jordan, Lebanon, and the United States of America started brewing their own versions of white coffee.

How does white coffee taste? Let's check out its composition

Once white coffee beans are brewed, they feature a pale beige color that showcases their lightness. The coffee tastes nutty on the palate and harbors a pronounced acidity and very low bitterness. Even its aftertaste is delicious. Well, this is because as the beans are very lightly roasted, their natural sugars don't caramelize and organic acids don't evaporate.

White coffee is loaded with health benefits: Here's why

Thanks to its light roasting method, the antioxidants present in the beans don't go for a toss. With that, it is more antioxidant-rich than its medium and dark-roasted counterparts, making it a healthier dose of caffeine. It is also good for the gut as it has organic acids, which help you steer clear of digestive health issues like acidity, heartburn, or stomach ache.

Here's how you can brew white coffee yourself

Grab 1/4 cup of lightly roasted Arabica beans and grind them using a coffee grinder. Ground them slightly coarser than you would usually do for your regular brews. Now put the ground mixture in a coffee maker/French press and add one cup of boiling hot water. Let it brew for 15 minutes. Pour it into a cup and add some milk. Happy sipping!