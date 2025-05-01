What's the story

India has witnessed a spate of cyberattacks following the Pahalgam terror strike on April 22.

Several websites have been defaced, and efforts have been made to extract sensitive information.

The attacks are believed to be the handiwork of Pakistani-based hackers as part of Islamabad's psychological warfare against New Delhi.

According to a report by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell titled 'Echoes of Pahalgam," India has been targeted by nearly one million cyberattacks since April 23.