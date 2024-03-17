Next Article

Triumph Daytona 660 features a bi-directional quickshifter

Triumph Daytona 660 to debut in India soon: Check alternatives

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 17, 202412:05 am

What's the story British marque Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch the new-age Daytona 660 in India soon. The upcoming bike is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty model will compete in the 650cc supersport segment on our shores, offering a sporty design and a long list of features. Check out its top alternatives here.

About the bike

First, take a look at the Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660 looks aggressive with its dual LED headlamp setup, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. For safety, it comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. Powering the supersport is a 660cc, inline-triple, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 95hp/69Nm.

Alternative #1

CFMoto 650GT: Costs Rs. 5.6 lakh

CFMoto's 650GT features an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument cluster, a raised handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, and an adjustable transparent windscreen. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 56hp/54Nm.

Alternative #2

Honda CBR650R: Priced at Rs. 8.9 lakh

Honda CBR650R has a fully-faired design with dual LED headlights, an aerodynamic windscreen, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a TFT instrument cluster. The supersport has disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle to ensure rider safety. The motorcycle runs on a 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers 86hp/57.5Nm.

Alternative #3

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Can be yours at Rs. 11.09 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits on a perimeter frame and sports dual LED headlamps, an aerodynamic windscreen, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, angular mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank, and upswept exhaust. The bike gets disc brakes, cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes for safety. It is fueled by a 636cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine that generates 129hp/69Nm.

Alternative #4

Aprilia RS 660: Sets you back by Rs. 13.39 lakh

Aprilia RS 660 features an aggressive design and flaunts semi-faired body panels, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlights, and a slim LED taillight. For rider safety, it has disc brakes, cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes for safety. The bike is backed by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 101hp/67Nm.