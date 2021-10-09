'Call My Agent' trailer showcases the drama behind the scenes

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 11:22 am

Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming Hindi show Call My Agent: Bollywood and the Indian adaptation of a popular French original looks interesting. Starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, the series highlights the world of showbiz, stars, and their crafty talent agents. Backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, it is scheduled to premiere on October 29.

Trailer

Death of the agency's founder makes it hard on agents

As per the official synopsis, we will see "four savvy, street smart talent agents managing fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the founder's sudden death." Kumra, Mehra, Kapoor, and Razdan go from boasting about their talent agency and their power to create stars to struggling with financial debacles, dwindling clientele's hope, and issues with each other.

Details

Spot-the-stars: Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, Richa Chadha feature

Stars like Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, and Richa Chadha show up in what are possibly going to be extended cameos. We will also have a newbie starting work at ART, the talent agency, through whom we will be introduced to this world. The quirky background music suggests the mood will be comic and somehow takes away the seriousness of the troubles.

Expectation

The original French show came out in 2015

Hopefully, writers, Abbas and Hussein Dalal, and director Shaad Ali will be able to convey the heart of the matter through the garb of comedy. For those who do not know, this project is the Indian version of a 2015 French show called Dix Pour Cent, which was created by Fanny Herrero and run by Cedric Klapisch. It is also streaming on Netflix.

Quote

'Delightfully reimagined to showcase the colorful world of Bollywood': Makers

Speaking about the show, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, earlier said, "At Applause, it has been our endeavor to curate and create the best stories from across the world." He had assured the new version has been "delightfully reimagined to showcase the colorful world of Bollywood through humor and heartwarming emotions." We will know whether it manages to impress on October 29.