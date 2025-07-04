'The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi...' review: Impressive performances dominate intense series

SonyLIV has built an inimitable reputation in the OTT world through its numerous gripping, intense series that boast layered storytelling. The streamer's skills are particularly on full display when it comes to projects inspired by true events, such as Freedom at Midnight, the Scam series, and Rocket Boys. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is another sparkling addition to the streamer's repertoire.

Plot Delves into the investigation after Rajiv Gandhi's brutal assassination Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series is an adaptation of Anirudhya Mitra's book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the seven-episode-long series chronicles the painstaking investigation into former Prime Minister Gandhi's assassination in 1991. Amit Sial plays DR Kaarthikeyan, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the officer who led the probe.

#1 Draws you in effortlessly from the first episode The first episode brilliantly lays the groundwork, transporting us within minutes to the scene of Gandhi's chilling assassination in May 1991. Applause Entertainment often hits it out of the park with its casting choices, and Rajiv Kumar as Gandhi is another example of its spot-on casting. Though Kumar has no dialogues and appears only briefly, his select scenes are enough to draw you in.

#2 More on the above aspect The first few episodes set an intense, potent tone for the story. The pressure on the SIT team to nab the culprits mounts by the minute, and the pressure is so extreme that you can almost feel it. How do the investigation teams sift through several leads? How do they zero-in on the criminals? The Hunt takes you inside the fast-moving world of intelligence.

#3 Should you be well-versed with the real story? Though the show simplifies complex matters, it's still vital to at least have a basic understanding of Gandhi's assassination and its politically-charged aftermath. If you have followed the case over the years or read about it, you will hear several familiar names over the seven episodes. The show begins in Colombo and is set across several places such as Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

#4 Provides ample screen space to several key characters It's interesting that even though Sial is the main lead, he doesn't overtake the series at any juncture. OTT shows often provide ample screentime to supporting characters, and The Hunt follows suit. Sahil Vaid, Danish Iqbal, and Vidyut Garg, among others, prop up the show, and SonyLIV's pattern of focusing on realistic actors—not necessarily famous ones—is highlighted again.

#5 No needless track or fluff For the most part, Kukunoor keeps his show on track, not overburdening it with unnecessary sub-plots. As the episodes progress, the SIT slowly peels the case's layers, new details gradually emerge, and the show recreates the past through vintage cars, phones, and costumes. The occasional usage of real footage also lends the series an air of authenticity and a documentary-like realism.

#6 Kukunoor pays utmost attention to realism Large parts of the show are in Tamil (as per the story's demand), making the series grounded. The show meticulously tells us how the LTTE pulled off a "near-perfect" crime, and the chilling, casual tone with which they weave the heinous plan rattles you. A timer dominates the frame almost always, making us feel the weight of the pressure the officers are crushed under.

#7 Negatives: Meanders a lot in some of the episodes Though Kukunoor has a strong grip over the series initially, it begins to lose steam from the fourth episode onward. The sharpness that dominates the first few episodes abandons it, and it becomes slightly difficult to stay invested because the plot keeps meandering. Inclusion of several supporting characters means that the show suddenly becomes complex and confusing, too.

#8 We don't know the officers enough to care about them The Hunt could have been a lot better had it paused to demonstrate more aspects of the officers' lives. We know them only through their investigation, and the show follows a mechanical, formulaic approach that keeps the main leads at a distance from us. Moreover, public and political reactions immediately after Gandhi's assassination are also shockingly muted—they exist only because they somewhat need to.