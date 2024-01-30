Information

The phone comes in two configurations

The Moto G24 Power starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/128GB model, while the upper-end 8GB RAM/128GB variant costs Rs. 9,999. The smartphone comes in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colors. Running the latest Android 14 OS, it's a solid contender in the budget segment.

Specifications

Take a look at the hardware details

The Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 537-nits brightness. At the back, it has a 50MP main camera and 2MP macro shooter, whereas the front houses 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device uses the Helio G85 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDR4X RAM. The RAM boost feature expands onboard memory up to 16GB. Drawing fuel from a massive 6,000mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast-charging.

Information

It packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Moto G24 Power has an IP52-rated water-repellent design and gets a side-mounted fingeperint sensor. It comes integrated with a 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

