Why Zepto's food business license has been suspended in Mumbai
What's the story
Zepto, a leading quick-commerce platform, has had its food business license suspended in Dharavi, Mumbai.
The action was taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after an inspection at its Dharavi facility.
The firm was found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006), and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
Violations detailed
FDA inspection uncovers serious hygiene violations
The FDA inspection revealed a number of serious violations at Zepto's facility.
These included fungal growth on food items, storage of products near stagnant water, and failure to maintain cold storage temperatures as per norms.
The conditions were deemed unsanitary with wet and filthy floors, food items kept in an unorganized manner directly on the floor, and expired food items not clearly separated from valid stock.
Suspension
FDA issues immediate suspension order
In light of these violations, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Commissioner (Food), issued an immediate suspension order under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011.
The license will remain suspended until Zepto's facility fully complies with food safety regulations and gets clearance from the licensing authority.
Company response
Zepto acknowledges violations, promises corrective measures
Responding to the suspension, a Zepto spokesperson said, "At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable."
The company has already launched an internal review and is working with the relevant authorities to ensure full compliance.
"We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers," added the spokesperson.