GST collection hits ₹2L crore mark for 2nd consecutive month
What's the story
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month in May 2025.
As per data released by the Ministry of Finance, gross GST collections in May stood at ₹2.01 lakh crore, a year-on-year increase of 16.4%.
The rise was mainly driven by a significant jump in import-related GST revenues and domestic transactions.
Collection details
Breakdown of collections in May
The breakdown of May's collections reveals gross Central GST at ₹35,434 crore, State GST at ₹43,902 crore, and Integrated GST at about ₹1.09 lakh crore. Cess collections amounted to ₹12,879 crore.
The total refunds during the month stood at ₹27,210 crore—4% lower than last year.
The net GST collection reached approximately ₹1.74 lakh crore—20.4% higher than last year—after accounting for these refunds.
Previous records
GST collections hit record high in April
April 2025 witnessed a record GST collection of ₹2.37 lakh crore—12.6% higher than last year. This was the highest revenue ever recorded, surpassing the previous record of ₹2.10 lakh crore in April 2024, since the implementation of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017.
Future expectations
GST collections for March and government projections
In March 2025, the GST collections stood at ₹1.96 lakh crore.
The government's Budget estimates an 11% increase in GST revenue, expecting collections of ₹11.78 lakh crore including Central GST and compensation cess.
Reacting to the numbers, Abhishek Jain from KPMG said that while last month's spike was expected due to year-end reconciliations, this month's consistency with over 16% YoY growth indicates strong underlying momentum and a recovery that's clearly taking hold.