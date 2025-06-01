What's the story

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month in May 2025.

As per data released by the Ministry of Finance, gross GST collections in May stood at ₹2.01 lakh crore, a year-on-year increase of 16.4%.

The rise was mainly driven by a significant jump in import-related GST revenues and domestic transactions.