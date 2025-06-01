GIFT Nifty hits record $102B turnover in May
GIFT Nifty, the flagship derivative contract on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) at GIFT City, has set a new record with a monthly turnover of $102.35 billion (₹8.75 lakh crore) in May 2025.
The figure surpasses its previous high of $100.93 billion recorded in April 2025.
The milestone highlights the growing global interest and trust in GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India's growth story, said an NSE release.
Operational growth
Journey since inception
Since its full-scale operations began on July 3, 2023, GIFT Nifty has recorded a cumulative turnover of $1.93 trillion across over 43.28 million contracts till May 2025.
"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," NSE IX said in a statement.
Exchange leadership
NSE IX's market dominance and product portfolio
Established on June 5, 2017, NSE IX is a multi-asset international exchange located in GIFT City.
It functions under the oversight of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
NSE IX has a market share of over 99% in GIFT IFSC and offers a wide range of products such as Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global stocks.
The platform also allows listing of various financial instruments under the IFSCA regulations.
Investor access
Regulatory approvals and trading opportunities
NSE IX and GIFT Nifty have received major regulatory approvals, including a Part 30 exemption from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Class Relief from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
These exemptions allow US-based investors to trade derivative products on the platform.
However, Indian retail investors are still not permitted to access GIFT Nifty through the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), which prohibits using the annual $250,000 limit for leveraged trading such as futures and options.