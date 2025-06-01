What's the story

GIFT Nifty, the flagship derivative contract on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) at GIFT City, has set a new record with a monthly turnover of $102.35 billion (₹8.75 lakh crore) in May 2025.

The figure surpasses its previous high of $100.93 billion recorded in April 2025.

The milestone highlights the growing global interest and trust in GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for India's growth story, said an NSE release.