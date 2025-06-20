What 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' gets right about urban dating

What's the story

The television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S gives a humorous yet eye-opening look into the complications of urban dating.

Set in New York City, it brings out the true spirit of making your way through relationships in a crowded city.

The characters are confronted with different struggles that many of us city dwellers encounter today.

From exes to work-life balance, F.R.I.E.N.D.S delivers a relatable take on modern-day dating woes.