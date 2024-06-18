In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp's latest beta update introduces a new privacy checkup feature, designed to simplify user control over privacy settings.

WhatsApp beta update to introduce new privacy checkup feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:30 pm Jun 18, 202402:30 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is preparing to launch a new firmware through the Google Play Beta Program, which will upgrade the app to version 2.24.13.12. The key feature of this update is a tool that allows users to directly access the privacy checkup screen. This feature is currently under development and will be available in a future stable update.

Enhanced control over privacy settings

The privacy checkup feature was first announced in the WhatsApp beta for Android (2.23.9.15) update. It is made to help users better understand and manage their privacy settings. The new privacy checkup screen permits users to quickly review and adjust their privacy settings, thus ensuring they have control over who can see their information.

More convenience in managing privacy settings

With the new firmware, users will no longer have to wait for WhatsApp to display the privacy checkup banner, before they can access the privacy checkup screen. We also expect to see this facility in iOS.