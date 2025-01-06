Flights canceled, icy roads, power outages: Winter storm grips US
What's the story
A severe winter storm, called the "heaviest snowfall in a decade," has left the central United States in tatters.
The storm has caused nearly 200 flight cancelations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and blanketed major roads in Kansas, Nebraska, and Indiana with ice and snow.
The National Guard has been called to help motorists stuck in blizzard conditions.
Emergency measures
Winter storm warnings and state emergencies declared
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of winter storms in Kansas and Missouri, predicting at least 8-inch of snow north of Interstate 70.
The warnings also extend to New Jersey for Monday and early Tuesday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state emergency ahead of the storm and announced the closure of state buildings on Monday.
Weather impact
Storm-related crashes and record snowfall in Kentucky
Virginia State Police reported at least 135 crashes as the storm hit the state on Sunday.
In Kentucky, Louisville broke a new snowfall record with 7.7-inch on Sunday, exceeding a previous record set in 1910.
The storm is expected to move into the Ohio Valley and reach Mid-Atlantic states by Monday.
Climate change
Polar vortex's southward stretch and its consequences
The southward stretch of the polar vortex, due to a rapidly warming Arctic, is bringing intense cold across the US, Europe, and Asia.
Damaging winds have uprooted trees across the Deep South with tornado warnings issued in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Amtrak has canceled several train services due to hazardous conditions.
Cold wave
Eastern US braces for extreme cold, schools announce closures
The eastern two-thirds of the country is bracing for extreme cold starting Monday, with temperatures expected to be 12 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in some areas.
The Midwest has been the worst hit with drastic temperature drops in cities like Chicago and Minneapolis.
Schools in Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and Kentucky have announced delays or cancelations due to the storm's impact.