Bangladesh's Election Commission suspends registration of Sheikh Hasina's Party
What's the story
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, has had its registration suspended by the Bangladesh Election Commission.
This move effectively bans the party from contesting in the forthcoming general elections.
The decision comes after an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus banned all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Justification
Reasons for the suspension
The interim government had listed national security threats and a war crimes investigation into top Awami League leaders as reasons for the ban.
The party has been facing scrutiny for its alleged role in the killing of hundreds of protesters.
"With the home ministry's ban on all activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, the Election Commission has decided to suspend the party's registration," said Akhtar Ahmed, Secretary of Bangladesh's Election Commission, according to Reuters.
Disqualification
Impact on future elections
The suspension of the Awami League, which has ruled Dhaka for more than 20 years, bars it from competing in any upcoming elections until the ban is removed and its registration is restored by the Election Commission.
The commission has banned the party and its associates from undertaking any political work till proceedings by the International Crimes Tribunal are over.
This includes publications, media appearances, online campaigns, processions, rallies, or conferences.
Political turmoil
Hasina's exile and opposition boycott
Hasina, who won a historic fourth term in the 2024 elections, fled to India in August 2024 amidst violent protests and mass uprisings.
An interim government under Yunus took over.
Yunus, who is not affiliated with any party, has promised reforms and stated that elections may be delayed until 2026 and that he is not interested in running.
Political parties, including former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party, have sought an early poll and return to a democratically-elected administration.