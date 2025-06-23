Jio's latest Wi-Fi router for homes offers speeds of 6,000Mbps

Reliance Jio has expanded its JioHome product line with the launch of a new high-speed Wi-Fi 6 router for Indian consumers. The latest addition, called the AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router, promises a seamless and high-speed internet experience for large homes and smart households. The device supports dual-band frequencies and offers speeds of up to 6,000Mbps.

Tech features OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies supported The AX6000 router comes with advanced technologies like OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access) and MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output). These are designed to ensure efficient data distribution even when multiple devices are connected at the same time. The router can cover an area of up to 2,000 square feet, making it perfect for large homes.

Performance True AI Mesh tech eliminates dead zones The AX6000 router also comes with Jio's proprietary True AI Mesh technology. This feature intelligently manages connections across different devices to eliminate dead zones and improve overall network performance. The gadget supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, giving users the flexibility to choose between them based on their specific needs.

Usage Compatible with all ISPs in India The AX6000 router also supports WPA3 encryption for enhanced security against cyber threats. It is compatible with all internet service providers in India, making it a universal solution for high-speed internet access. The device is also designed to work seamlessly with various IoT devices, making it an ideal choice for smart homes looking to connect multiple devices on one network.