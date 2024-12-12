Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance Jio has unveiled its New Year Welcome Plan 2025, priced at ₹2,025.

The plan offers free calling, data, access to JioSuite apps, and partner coupons worth ₹2,150, including discounts on AJIO, Swiggy, and EaseMyTrip.

Available for activation between December 11, 2024, and January 11, 2025, the company claims this plan could save users over ₹400 annually. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The plan comes with a 200-day validity

Reliance Jio launches new year welcome plan for ₹2,025

By Akash Pandey 12:47 pm Dec 12, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan, dubbed the New Year Welcome Plan 2025, for its Indian customers. Available at ₹2,025, the plan comes with a 200-day-long validity and offers unlimited voice calls and SMS services across India. Subscribers will also get unlimited 5G data depending on network availability in their region. The plan also provides 500GB of 4G data with a daily cap of 2.5GB.

Added benefits

New plan offers access to JioSuite apps, partner coupons

Apart from the free calling and data benefits, the New Year Welcome Plan 2025 offers users access to JioSuite apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Further, the customers will also get partner coupons worth ₹2,150 as part of the offer. These include ₹500 off on AJIO with a minimum purchase of ₹2,500; ₹150 off on Swiggy orders above ₹499; and ₹1,500 off on flight bookings via EaseMyTrip.

Information

Activation and potential savings

The New Year Welcome Plan 2025 can be activated between December 11, 2024, and January 11, 2025. All prepaid users can activate it via the Reliance Jio website or the MyJio app. The company says this plan could save certain users over ₹400 annually.