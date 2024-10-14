Aston Martin unveils limited-run DB12 Goldfinger for James Bond fans
Aston Martin has unveiled a special edition of the DB12, dubbed the 'Goldfinger,' to celebrate its six-decade-long relationship with the James Bond franchise. The original partnership goes back to the 1964 film Goldfinger, where Sean Connery's Bond drove a gadget-equipped Aston Martin DB5. This iconic vehicle was modified by Q, MI6's quartermaster, whose name now represents Aston Martin's customization division responsible for this latest release.
DB12 Goldfinger: A limited edition tribute to Bond's 1st car
Limited to just 60 units, the DB12 Goldfinger edition is a powerful machine with 671hp. It wears the same Silver Birch paint and matching wheels as the film car, but is distinguished by its Q badging. While it doesn't have a smokescreen or ejector seats like its cinematic predecessor, the design features subtle references to Bond's first company vehicle such as gold-finished side strakes and 'Prince of Wales' checked upholstery inspired by one of Bond's signature suits.
DB12 Goldfinger: A blend of luxury and nostalgia
The center console buttons and switches on the DB12 Goldfinger are plated with 18k gold, with gold strands woven into the carbon trim elements. The gear selector has been subtly restyled to resemble the hero car's tracking device. An embroidered 'eight of hearts' motif inside the driver's sun visor serves as a nod to a famous Miami casino poker scene from the Bond franchise.
DB12 Goldfinger: A collector's dream with exclusive gifts
The DB12 Goldfinger edition will be priced at approximately £300,000 and deliveries will start in spring 2025. With every purchase, buyers will also get "an array of gifts that are as exclusive as the car itself," including a bespoke car cover, a luxury key box, a model of the car's silhouette and a section of the iconic Furka Pass scene in 35mm film. All these gifts come in a Silver Birch attache suitcase lined with 'Prince of Wales' checked fabric.
Aston Martin's enduring bond with James Bond
The DB12 Goldfinger edition joins a long line of limited-run Astons inspired by James Bond, who has driven models like the V8 Volante, V12 Vanquish, and DBS V12 in different movies. Marco Mattiacci, Aston's global chief brand and commercial officer, said he was proud of the company's long-standing relationship with Britain's most famous secret agent. He said it was an incredible occasion to celebrate six decades of this partnership with an extraordinary special edition.