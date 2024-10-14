Summarize Simplifying... In short Aston Martin has revealed a limited edition DB12 Goldfinger, a nod to James Bond, with only 60 units available.

Priced at around £300,000, the car boasts 671hp, Silver Birch paint, and gold-finished side strakes.

Buyers also receive exclusive gifts, including a bespoke car cover and a model of the car, all in a Silver Birch suitcase. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Limited to just 60 units, the DB12 Goldfinger edition is a powerful machine with 671hp

Aston Martin unveils limited-run DB12 Goldfinger for James Bond fans

By Mudit Dube 05:16 pm Oct 14, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Aston Martin has unveiled a special edition of the DB12, dubbed the 'Goldfinger,' to celebrate its six-decade-long relationship with the James Bond franchise. The original partnership goes back to the 1964 film Goldfinger, where Sean Connery's Bond drove a gadget-equipped Aston Martin DB5. This iconic vehicle was modified by Q, MI6's quartermaster, whose name now represents Aston Martin's customization division responsible for this latest release.

Limited edition

DB12 Goldfinger: A limited edition tribute to Bond's 1st car

Limited to just 60 units, the DB12 Goldfinger edition is a powerful machine with 671hp. It wears the same Silver Birch paint and matching wheels as the film car, but is distinguished by its Q badging. While it doesn't have a smokescreen or ejector seats like its cinematic predecessor, the design features subtle references to Bond's first company vehicle such as gold-finished side strakes and 'Prince of Wales' checked upholstery inspired by one of Bond's signature suits.

Luxury features

DB12 Goldfinger: A blend of luxury and nostalgia

The center console buttons and switches on the DB12 Goldfinger are plated with 18k gold, with gold strands woven into the carbon trim elements. The gear selector has been subtly restyled to resemble the hero car's tracking device. An embroidered 'eight of hearts' motif inside the driver's sun visor serves as a nod to a famous Miami casino poker scene from the Bond franchise.

Collector's dream

DB12 Goldfinger: A collector's dream with exclusive gifts

The DB12 Goldfinger edition will be priced at approximately £300,000 and deliveries will start in spring 2025. With every purchase, buyers will also get "an array of gifts that are as exclusive as the car itself," including a bespoke car cover, a luxury key box, a model of the car's silhouette and a section of the iconic Furka Pass scene in 35mm film. All these gifts come in a Silver Birch attache suitcase lined with 'Prince of Wales' checked fabric.

Enduring bond

Aston Martin's enduring bond with James Bond

The DB12 Goldfinger edition joins a long line of limited-run Astons inspired by James Bond, who has driven models like the V8 Volante, V12 Vanquish, and DBS V12 in different movies. Marco Mattiacci, Aston's global chief brand and commercial officer, said he was proud of the company's long-standing relationship with Britain's most famous secret agent. He said it was an incredible occasion to celebrate six decades of this partnership with an extraordinary special edition.